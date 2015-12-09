ISTANBUL Dec 9 Turkish fruit and vegetable prices will have a lowering impact on this month's inflation rate, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday, as Russian sanctions on Turkish produce lead to a supply glut at home.

In a presentation outlining policy for the coming year, Basci also said that the bank's 2016 inflation forecast reflected an estimated 1.5 percentage point impact from a planned increase in the minimum wage. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)