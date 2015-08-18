ISTANBUL Aug 18 The Turkish central bank said on Monday it would increase the amount sold at its daily foreign exchange auctions when necessary due to increased volatility in financial markets.

"On days when deemed necessary due to excessive volatility, the FX selling auction amount may be increased by up to $70 million above the pre-announced minimum amount," the bank said in a statement.

It had previously said it would add $30 million to the pre-announced minimum, when needed.

