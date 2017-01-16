ANKARA Jan 16 Turkish banks have used 11 billion lira ($2.91 billion) from the central bank's late liquidity window at 10 percent after it tightened funding taps to try to shore up the currency, central bank data showed on Monday.

Price quotations for the Borsa Istanbul repo market were removed earlier on Monday after some funding was provided at 8.5 percent, bankers said. The move meant further liquidity needs would be met through the late liquidity window at 10 percent.

