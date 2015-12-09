ISTANBUL Dec 9 Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday he believed the inflation target should be set together with the government.

Basci made the comment during a presentation of the central bank's policy outlook for the coming year. He also said the bank had prepared measures to deal with uncertainty generated by the European Central Bank but did not give details. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Boyle)