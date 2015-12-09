German business shrugs off political uncertainties-Ifo economist
BERLIN, March 27 German companies are not impacted by the current climate of political uncertainty, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.
ISTANBUL Dec 9 Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday he believed the inflation target should be set together with the government.
Basci made the comment during a presentation of the central bank's policy outlook for the coming year. He also said the bank had prepared measures to deal with uncertainty generated by the European Central Bank but did not give details. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Boyle)
BERLIN, March 27 German companies are not impacted by the current climate of political uncertainty, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.
LONDON, March 27 The dollar slid to a four-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday as concerns rose about the prospects of a U.S. public spending boost under President Donald Trump after he failed to push through a healthcare reform bill.