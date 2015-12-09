(Adds details)
By Daren Butler and Nevzat Devranoglu
ISTANBUL Dec 9 Turkey's inflation target should
be set together with the government, Central Bank Governor Erdem
Basci said on Wednesday, a marked departure from the norm in the
European Union that Ankara aspires to join.
Presenting the central bank's monetary and exchange rate
policy for 2016, Basci steered clear of giving investors any
signals on policy, sticking to an "optimistic" inflation target
for 5 percent for the next three years.
The central bank will face a crucial credibility test when
it meets to decide policy on Dec. 22. If it fails to follow
through on previous hints and does not raise rates it tandem
with the U.S. Federal Reserve, that will further undermine
investor confidence in its independence, say analysts.
"We think the government should be involved in deciding the
inflation target," Basci said, adding that was different from
the EU, where the target is set solely by the European Central
Bank.
He said he saw inflation falling to 6.5 percent by the end
of next year. Inflation was running at 8.1 percent
in November and above 7 percent for the three previous months.
The central bank was "optimistic" on inflation, said Ozgur
Altug, chief economist of BGC Partners.
"Governor Basci did not give a clear message but we continue
to foresee that the Bank should hike its policy rate... once the
Fed starts to tighten," he said in a note to clients.
Economists have argued that Turkey is long overdue for an
interest rate rise to rein in inflation and put a floor under
the lira. The bank's refusal to do so has helped
send the currency to series of record lows.
President Tayyip Erdogan equates high borrowing costs with
treason. But Basci has indicated that Turkey may raise rates
once the Fed does.
(Additional reporting by Melih Aslan and Asli Kandemir; Writing
by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)