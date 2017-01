ANKARA, July 26 Turkey's economy continues to display a moderate and stable course of growth, and performance in 2016 will mainly hinge on domestic demand, central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday.

Cetinkaya also said during a presentation in Ankara that a decline in tourism revenues will create a downward risk to growth and the current account deficit in the short term. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Michael Georgy)