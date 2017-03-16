ANKARA, March 16 The Turkish central bank's interest rate decision is correct and is supportive of economic growth, an advisor to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter on Thursday after the bank has kept its policy rate on hold.

Turkey's central bank raised its late liquidity window rate by 75 basis points to 11.75 percent from 11 percent on Thursday after a U.S. Federal Reserve hike, but left its main policy rate on hold as concerns about its independence lingered ahead of a referendum next month. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)