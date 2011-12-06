Position: Governor of Central Bank of Turkey
Incumbent: Erdem Basci
Date of Birth: Aug. 9, 1966
Term: April 2011 to April 2016.
Key Facts:
-- As deputy central bank governor for the last eight years,
Basci has been at the heart of Turkey's transformation from an
economic basket case to a stable, fast-growing economy.
-- The respected former academic, who has taught in Turkey
and Britain, is the architect of the bank's unorthodox and
widely criticised strategy of countering a worryingly high
current account deficit through a policy mix of lower interest
rates and higher required reserve ratios.
-- Basci, 45, is a contemporary of Economy Minister Ali
Babacan. Both their fathers ran businesses in Ulus, the
traditional heart of Turkey's capital Ankara, and he served as
an aide to the minister before joining the bank.
-- Basci's wife wears the Islamic headscarf, reason enough
in 2006 for the country's then-president, staunchly-secular
Ahmet Necdet Sezer, to veto him as governor on ideological
grounds.
-- Having inherited record low inflation levels, with
consumer price inflation standing at 4.26 percent in April,
Basci is now running a Turkish economy that will show close to
double-digit inflation for 2011, with a lira currency that has
depreciated by around 20 percent.
-- To contain inflationary pressures and help protect the
lira, the central bank shifted to another controversial strategy
in late October by using the overnight rate corridor to tighten
liquidity, while leaving the policy rate, the one week repo
rate, at a record low 5.75 percent. Bankers feel the new methods
create uncertainty and would prefer the policy rate to be used
as the main monetary tool.
-- The economy is expected to have grown by 7 percent in
2011, slowing from 9 percent in 2010. But, due in large measure
to the euro zone's debt problems, there are concerns that Turkey
could face a hard landing in 2012 at a time when the bank should
be reining in inflation, making Basci's job that much trickier.
