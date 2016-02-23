ISTANBUL Feb 23 Turkey's central bank left its
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent for the 12th
month running on Tuesday, a widely expected move that is likely
only to heighten concerns about its reluctance to tackle
inflation head-on.
The bank has abstained from tightening even as rising food
costs and a weakening lira currency have sent inflation to its
highest in more than a year, at more than 9.5 percent, a level
that Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek has warned could
seriously threaten growth potential.
The bank's lack of action has only deepened the impression
it is bowing to political pressure to keep borrowing costs down.
President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly railed against high
interest rates in Turkey.
The bank also kept its overnight borrowing rate at 7.25
percent and its overall lending rate at 10.75 percent.
All 17 analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank would
keep all three rates on hold.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler; Writing by
David Dolan; Editing by Ralph Boulton)