ISTANBUL, March 24 Turkey's central bank left
its key interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent for the 13th
consecutive month on Thursday but cut its overnight lending
rate, the upper end of its rate corridor, by 25 basis points to
10.5 percent.
The decision was taken at Governor Erdem Basci's last policy
meeting before his current term ends.
Economists have said the central bank is overdue for a rate
hike, citing stubborn inflation. Its refusal to raise interest
rates has sparked concern it may be yielding to pressure from
President Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly railed against high
borrowing costs.
As well as keeping the main repo rate at 7.5 percent, the
bank kept its overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. It cut
the overnight lending rate to 10.5 percent from 10.75 percent.
All 26 analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to leave
the lower band of its interest rate corridor unchanged. One
analyst forecast a hike in the repo rate and seven forecast the
upper band of the corridor would be lowered by 25-50 basis
points.
(Writing by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David
Dolan and Nick Tattersall)