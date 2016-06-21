ISTANBUL, June 21 Turkey's central bank cut its overnight lending rate 50 basis points on Tuesday, as expected, in its fourth straight month of easing as inflation remained near a three-year low and President Tayyip Erdogan kept up calls for cheaper credit.

The bank lowered the rate, the highest of the multiple interest rates it uses to set policy, to 9 percent. It left its benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged at 7.5 percent.

The bank has now reduced rates for four straight meetings, the last three under new Governor Murat Cetinkaya, who took over in April and has lived up to market expectations he would follow Erdogan's calls for lower rates.

All but one of the 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week had predicted a 50-basis-point cut. The bank also kept its overnight borrowing rate steady at 7.25 percent. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Larry King)