ISTANBUL Oct 20 Turkey's central bank kept its
overnight lending rate on hold on Thursday, in a surprise move
after seven straight months of cuts and hours after President
Tayyip Erdogan declared himself an "enemy" of interest rates.
The bank kept the overnight lending rate at 8.25 percent.
Fourteen out of 15 economists polled by Reuters had expected the
bank to cut rates, with most seeing a 25 basis point cut.
Overnight lending is the highest of the multiple rates the
bank uses to set policy. The bank also kept its benchmark
one-week repo rate on hold.
Just hours before the announcement, Erdogan called himself
an "enemy" of interest rates, describing them as a "means of
exploitation".
(Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Daren
Butler)