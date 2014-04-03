BRIEF-X-Trade Brokers DM recommends FY 2016 dividend at 0.32 zloty/shr
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
ISTANBUL, April 3 Turkey's central bank governor said the bank's tight monetary policy matched inflation risks but they would not hesitate to take additional measures if needed.
He also said first quarter data confirmed the bank's optimistic stance on growth.
"The current tight monetary stance continues, and we think it will be sufficient for upside inflation risks. We will not refrain from taking additional measures if necessary," he told Turkish television during an interview in London. (Reporting by Seda Sezer, Ece Toksabay, writing by Alexandra Hudson)
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
PARIS, March 20 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said it plans to grow its corporate and institutional banking unit in Northern Europe under a 2017-2020 plan presented to investors on Monday.
* Updates on its multi-option facility with ANZ banking group (ANZ)