ISTANBUL Dec 31 Data announced for the fourth quarter points to improved Turkish economic activity compared with the third quarter as well as a reduction in energy and food inflation, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank expects annual energy inflation to decrease notably in December, it said in the minutes of its December Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

It said indicators for December signal a possible fall in the annual food inflation due to the unprocessed food group prices. The bank said it may consider a revision of its monetary policy stance if significant deviation in fiscal policy has an adverse effect on the medium-term inflation outlook. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Dasha Afanasieva,; Editing by Ece Toksabay)