China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
ISTANBUL, March 1 The Turkish Central Bank said leading indicators for February suggested a downtrend in food inflation, while annual energy inflation is seen falling due to oil price developments, according to minutes of its latest meeting, released on Tuesday.
"In sum, energy prices continue to affect inflation favourably, while other cost factors limit the improvement in the core inflation trend," the bank said in the summary of its monetary policy committee meeting on Feb. 23, where it left key interest rates on hold. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, fueling speculation that it is working on self-driving car technology in a crowded arena of companies hoping to offer those cars to the masses.