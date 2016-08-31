ISTANBUL Aug 31 Falling tourism revenues are
expected to limit improvements in Turkey's current account
balance, employment levels and economic growth, the central bank
said on Wednesday, but said core inflation was expected to
maintain its downward trend.
In the minutes of its last monetary policy committee
meeting, published on Wednesday, the bank said the pace and
timing of its moves to simplify monetary policy would depend on
inflation developments. The bank has longstanding plans to move
towards a single interest rate.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall)