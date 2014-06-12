ISTANBUL, June 12 Several mid-tier managers at Turkey's central bank have been removed, including the general manager and his deputy and a private secretary to governor Erdem Basci, sources familiar with the matter said late on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has frequently accused the bank of doing too little to reduce borrowing costs.

The sources gave no reason for the dismissals, nor did they say who had ordered them. The central bank itself declined to comment.

Dozens of executives at bodies including the banking and telecoms regulators and state TV have been fired since the start of the year in what is seen as part of a power struggle between Erdogan and the influential U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Erdogan blames Gulen, whose sympathisers say they number in the millions, for a corruption inquiry that led to the resignation of three cabinet ministers and the detention of businessmen close to the government in December.

Many of those who have been fired are believed to be associated with the cleric's Hizmet movement, which runs schools and charities across Turkey and wields influence in institutions including the police, judiciary and regulatory bodies.

