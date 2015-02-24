BUDAPEST Feb 24 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu urged the Turkish central bank on Tuesday to carry out
bigger interest rate cuts to boost the economy, speaking in
Budapest shortly after the bank delivered a rate reduction.
"Developments in global commodity prices, domestic political
stability and falling inflation led us to expect larger cuts,"
Davutoglu told a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban.
Turkey's central bank trimmed its key interest rate by 25
basis points on Tuesday, taking action in the face of falling
inflation.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than)