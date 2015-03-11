* Investors hoped Erdogan will calm concerns
By Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay
ISTANBUL, March 11 Nervous Turkish markets hoped
President Tayyip Erdogan might make peace with the central bank
governor on Wednesday, but the two seem likely at best to have
agreed to disagree on interest rate policy.
Erdogan's demands for a sharp rate cut to boost economic
growth before a June election, even though inflation remains
high, have helped to send the lira to record lows and raised
concern about the bank's independence.
Unable to raise rates to defend the Turkish currency,
Governor Erdem Basci has resorted to tweaking policy on the
margins, with limited success.
Basci met Erdogan for two hours on Wednesday in an apparent
bid to explain his monetary policy. Erdogan's office made a
statement after the meeting, which underlined their differences.
"In the meeting that pointed to Turkey's strong economic
fundamentals, policies implemented in line with strong and
balanced growth targets, as well as Mr. President's
sensitivities regarding interest rates and economic output were
emphasised," the statement said.
The central bank published Basci's 130-page presentation on
its website but the document consisted largely of graphs
explaining trends in the Turkish economy with little commentary.
One page described the view that policies focused on price
stability and fiscal discipline were needed in order to decrease
interest rates.
Erdogan has previously denounced defenders of high interest
rates as "traitors", suggesting the chances of forging any
common understanding are slim.
The lira was boosted on Wednesday by data
showing a lower-than-expected current account deficit in
January, strengthening it to 2.6133 against the dollar after
market hours from Friday's all-time low of 2.6470.
Turkey relies on foreign capital inflows to finance the
deficit, its main economic vulnerability, particularly when
overseas investors pull back.
"As we speak we have been taking profit quite actively in
the run-up to the elections and political temperatures have
risen," said Anthony Cragg, Emerging Markets Senior Portfolio
Manager at Wells Fargo Asset Management.
"The concern out there, which is not unique to us, is of
government interference particularly in monetary policy. It
looks like the president is leaning on the central bank to cut
rates at a time when they should not be cutting," he said. "For
now that's enough to worry investors."
WORRIES ON THE STREET
Basci, a former professor respected for his command of
economic theory, is unlikely to yield to the sort of rate cuts
Erdogan wants, particularly with inflation running well above
the bank's 5 percent target.
But Erdogan is wedded to the idea that high rates cause high
inflation, and his criticism of the central bank goes down well
with industrialists who have grown rich during his time in power
and supported more than a decade of electoral success.
The weakness of the lira, which is down around 12 percent
against the dollar this year, is however starting to hit the
pockets of ordinary Turks, something the ruling AK Party will be
keen to avoid as the parliamentary election approaches.
"Obviously we're feeling it... the local merchants follow
the lira very closely and put their prices up. Everyone is doing
it," said retired businesswoman Nesrin, 55, shopping with her
daughter-in-law on one of Ankara's main commercial streets.
Another Deputy Prime Minister, Numan Kurtulmus, tried to
calm such worries on Wednesday, telling reporters that the
Turkish economy was "extremely well prepared for volatility".
Basci, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and cabinet ministers
held an eight-hour meeting on the economy on Tuesday, after
which the government promised measures to boost industrial
production and employment as it seeks to accelerate growth.
In a statement it also stressed the central bank's
independence.
The bank said on Tuesday it would adjust its reserve
requirements - used to control the amount of dollars in the
market - to boost foreign exchange liquidity temporarily by
about $1.5 billion over the next few weeks.
Turkish shares and bonds rebounded with the lira. The main
stock index, which tumbled 3.3 percent on Tuesday, was
up 0.6 percent. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
fell to 8.33 percent from 8.39 percent on
Tuesday.
The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt edged back
from 11-month highs, with Turkey's 5-year credit default swaps
(CDS) dipping to 224 basis points from a close of 227, according
to data from Markit.
