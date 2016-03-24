* Main interest rate kept on hold

By Daren Butler and Behiye Selin Taner

ISTANBUL, March 24 Turkey's central bank cut the upper end of its interest rate corridor on Thursday, a largely symbolic move some economists saw as a sop to political pressure at the last meeting of Governor Erdem Basci's current term.

The bank left its main one-week repo rate unchanged at 7.5 percent for the 13th consecutive month but cut its overnight lending rate, the highest of the three rates it uses to manage the cost of money, by 25 basis points.

Basci's future is uncertain, with markets waiting to see whether he is reappointed for another five-year term after April 19. Some in government see him as a steady hand at a time of economic fragility, but his reluctance to cut rates has frustrated growth-hungry President Tayyip Erdogan.

Economists have in the past said Turkey needed to hike rates to combat stubborn inflation. The bank's refusal to do so has sparked concern it may be yielding to pressure from Erdogan and his aides.

The bank cut its overnight lending rate to 10.5 percent from 10.75 percent, while keeping its overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent.

It said the decision, which narrows the rate corridor, was a "measured step" towards simplifying a policy that markets have long criticised as overly complicated. Investors want to see it move towards a single interest rate.

But there was scepticism among analysts. William Jackson of London-based Capital Economics said it had been "dressed up" as a move to simplify policy but smacked of a political decision.

"The damage this does to the bank's credibility is all the more worrying in light of concerns that a government loyalist will be appointed to take over at the helm of the Bank once Governor Basci's term ends next month," he said in a note.

The lira briefly weakened but later rebounded. It stood at 2.8794 to the dollar at 1313 GMT, from 2.8855 beforehand.

SYMBOLIC

There had been growing speculation ahead of the meeting that the bank could cut its upper rate after an Erdogan aide suggested such a move was possible.

The central bank actively controls the corridor between its borrowing and lending rates by tweaking the volumes of money available at each rate, such that a cut or a hike at one end need not mean average borrowing costs change.

The upper band cut was therefore more of a symbolic move as the central bank will still be able to keep the average cost of funding stable.

Erdogan has emphasised consumption-led growth in Turkey, to the consternation of investors who have hoped for greater fiscal discipline. The ruling AK Party, founded by Erdogan, introduced a 30 percent hike in the minimum wage this year.

The central bank said improvement in the underlying core inflation trend remained limited, meaning its liquidity stance would need to remain tight.

All 26 analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank to leave the lower band of its rate corridor unchanged. One analyst forecast a hike in the repo rate and seven forecast the upper band of the corridor would be cut by 25-50 basis points.

