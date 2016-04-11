(Adds quote, background)
ISTANBUL, April 11 Turkey's new central bank
governor will come from within the institution and will be named
in the coming days, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek was
quoted by the state-run Anadolu Agency as saying on Monday.
The term of current Governor Erdem Basci expires on April 19
and uncertainty over whether he will be reappointed or someone
else named in his place has unsettled financial markets. The
lira firmed to 2.8230 to the dollar after Simsek's comments.
"The final stage has been reached in the process of
identifying the new central bank governor. Today or tomorrow the
new governor will be identified. It will be someone from within
the institution," Anadolu quoted Simsek as saying.
The lack of clarity over who might succeed Basci has
unnerved investors worried about political influence over
monetary policy.
Basci's reluctance to cut interest rates has frustrated
President Tayyip Erdogan, who argues Turkey needs lower
borrowing costs to stoke growth.
Other senior figures in government see him as a steady hand
in difficult economic times, and fear Turkey can ill-afford a
disruptive change at the top of the central bank when it is
facing growing economic headwinds.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by
Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)