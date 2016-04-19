(Adds quotes, details)
By Nevzat Devranoglu and Umit Bektas
ANKARA, April 19 Turkey's new central bank
governor Murat Cetinkaya vowed on Tuesday to try to keep
inflation in line with targets, maintain a close eye on
financial stability and improve communication in order to
bolster the bank's credibility.
Speaking at a brief ceremony in Ankara at which he
officially took over from outgoing governor Erdem Basci,
Cetinkaya said technical capacity and high-quality communication
were crucial to the bank's trustworthiness.
Cetinkaya holds his first policy meeting as governor on
Wednesday and is expected to cut the upper band of Turkey's
interest rate corridor by 50 basis points, according to a
Reuters poll.
"Central banks exist to support economic stability ... The
most effective tool in this respect is credibility," he said.
"In this respect, taking steps to strengthen communication
in the coming period will bring crucial benefits."
Investors fear Cetinkaya may not be able to resist political
pressure on the central bank for deep rate cuts, despite
Turkey's persistently high inflation.
President Tayyip Erdogan and his advisors have repeatedly
railed against high interest rates, saying they cause higher
inflation, a stance at odds with orthodox economics.
The 40-year-old Cetinkaya remains something of an unknown
quantity. An Islamic banker without formal training in
economics, Cetinkaya had been a deputy governor at the central
bank since June 2012.
(Additional reporting by Seda Sezer in Istanbul; Writing by
Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)