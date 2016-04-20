(Corrects to show 17 of 21 analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a rate cut of 50 bps)

ANKARA, April 20 Turkey's Murat Cetinkaya kicked off his first meeting as central bank chief on Wednesday by trimming the top end of the bank's interest rate corridor by 50 basis points, in what may be seen as a sign of more accommodative policy to come.

The 40-year-old Cetinkaya, the first Islamic finance specialist to hold the position of central bank governor in constitutionally secular Turkey, has taken his position at a time when investors are concerned about potential government pressure on monetary policy.

President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly railed against high interest rates, equating them with treason. As expected, the central bank left its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7.5 percent and instead cut the upper band of its interest rate corridor by an expected 50 basis points, to 10 percent.

The bank has now kept its benchmark repo rate on hold at 7.5 percent for 14 consecutive months. Wednesday's meeting has been widely seen by market participants as a test for Cetinkaya, who investors fear may not be able to withstand pressure on policy.

Seventeen out of 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted a cut of 50 basis points in the overnight lending rate, the highest of the three rates the bank uses to set policy.

In his first public comments since being named as governor, Cetinkaya said at a ceremony on Tuesday that he would try to keep inflation in line with targets, maintain a close eye on financial stability and improve communication in order to bolster the bank's credibility. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt/Nick Tattersall)