ANKARA, April 20 Turkey's central bank left its key rate unchanged at 7.5 percent on Wednesday but cut the upper band of its interest rate corridor by an expected 50 basis points, in the first meeting chaired by new Governor Murat Cetinkaya.

The bank has now kept its benchmark repo rate on hold at 7.5 percent for 14 consecutive months. Wednesday's meeting has been widely seen by market participants as a test for the 40-year-old Cetinkaya, the first Islamic finance expert to become governor of the Turkish central bank.

As well as keeping the main repo rate on hold at 7.5 percent, the bank also kept is overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. It cut the overnight lending rate - the top of its interest rate "corridor" - to 10 percent from 10.5 percent.

It marks the second straight month the central bank has reduced the top of the corridor, after a 25 basis point cut last month.

Seven out of 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted a cut of 50 basis points in the overnight lending rate, the highest of the three rates the bank uses to set policy. A deeper cut, analysts have said, would increase fears about political pressure on the central bank.

President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly argued against the high cost of credit in Turkey, equating high interest rates with treason.