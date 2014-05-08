(Adds comment on interest payment on bank reserves)
LONDON May 8 Turkish monetary policy will stay
tight until there is a "significant improvement" in the
inflation outlook but that does not rule out the possibility of
a slightly lower policy rate, deputy central bank governor
Turalay Kenc said.
"The good thing about the inflation outlook is inflation
expectations have deteriorated but the deterioration is really
quite ... moderate," Kenc told a conference organised by
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities in London on Thursday.
"We will maintain tight monetary policy until there is a
significant improvement in the inflation outlook," he said, but
added: "A slightly lower policy rate would still give you a
tight monetary policy stance."
Inflation rose more than expected in April, a year-on-year
increase of 9.38 percent, staying stubbornly above the central
bank's newly-raised 7.6 percent forecast for the end of the
year.
Kenc also said the bank was considering resuming the payment
of interest on lenders' required reserves, which it stopped at
the end of 2010, in a further step to ease its tight policy,
although he said any such move would be measured.
"If we pay interest on reserves that will also be easing and
we are trying to find the right time to do that," he said.
"Whatever we do will be measured because there is a fine
balance between the banks' reserve requirements and the forex
liabilities. Any rate higher than 3 percent will disturb that
balance," Kenc said.
He reiterated that the bank expects Turkey's economic growth
in 2014 to be close to 4 percent and to see a significant
improvement in the current account deficit, the country's main
economic weakness.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing
by John Stonestreet)