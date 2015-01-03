ISTANBUL Jan 3 Turkey's central bank raised
foreign exchange reserve requirement ratios on Saturday, citing
the need to support financial stability amid volatility in
global markets.
Reserve requirements for maturities of up to one year rise
to 18 percent from 13 percent, while those for maturities of
between one and two years rise to 13 percent from 11 percent.
"With a view to supporting financial stability and by taking
into account the latest developments in global markets, the
reserve requirement ratios of foreign exchange-denominated
liabilities of banks and financing companies are revised in
order to encourage the extension of maturities of non-core
liabilities," the bank said in a statement.
It said the increase in forex reserve requirement ratios
would add $3.2 billion to forex reserves. The average reserve
requirement ratio for forex, which currently stands at 11.7
percent, will rise to 12.8 percent, the central bank added.
