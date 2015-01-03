(Adds details)
By Ece Toksabay
ISTANBUL Jan 3 Turkey's central bank raised
foreign exchange reserve requirement ratios on Saturday, citing
the need to support financial stability amid volatility in
global markets.
With the lira currency trading at record lows against the
dollar, the changes are intended to ensure banks and other
financial institutions can meet forex liabilities and to
encourage them to shift foreign borrowing to longer maturities.
Banks will now be required to keep 18 percent of their
foreign currency liabilities of up to a year's maturity on hand
to provision for potential losses, an increase from 13 percent.
Reserve requirements for similar liabilities of between one
and two years' maturity rise to 13 percent from 11 percent.
"With a view to supporting financial stability and by taking
into account the latest developments in global markets, the
reserve requirement ratios of foreign exchange-denominated
liabilities of banks and financing companies are revised in
order to encourage the extension of maturities of non-core
liabilities," the central bank said in a statement.
It also raised the ratio for maturities of between three and
five years to 7 percent from 6 percent, but cut reserve
requirements for maturities of between two and three years to 8
percent from 11 percent.
Turkey's lira slumped to record lows last month
as expectations U.S. interest rates will start to rise sucked
money out of emerging markets, prompting a series of moves by
the central bank to support the currency. Investors are also
worried about the direction of Turkish politics.
The increase in forex reserve requirement ratios will add
$3.2 billion to forex reserves, the central bank said, adding
that the average reserve requirement ratio for forex, which
currently stands at 11.7 percent, would rise to 12.8 percent.
To compensate for tighter forex liquidity arising from the
changes, the bank also tweaked the reserve options mechanism
(ROM). It increased the number of tranches in the ROM while
leaving unchanged the upper limit which allows banks to hold
Turkish lira required reserves in foreign currencies.
"Currently, foreign exchange worth $33 billion is being held
for Turkish lira required reserves... The revisions in ROM would
release approximately $2.4 billion from central bank reserves,"
the bank said in its statement.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)