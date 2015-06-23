* Economy minister reiterated call for lower rates
By Daren Butler and Nevzat Devranoglu
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's central bank left
interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, resisting government
pressure for post-election cuts, and said it would stick to its
cautious policy even though it predicts inflation will fall
despite prediction for a near-term decline in inflation.
Investors have been hoping that the election setback for the
ruling AK Party this month would give the central bank some
much-needed breathing space to fight inflation. The AKP failed
to win a majority in the June 7 election for the first time in
more than a decade.
But the economy minister renewed his call for lower rates on
Monday, suggesting that pressure on the bank may resume.
President Tayyip Erdogan has previously called for rate cuts,
labeling those who defend high rates "traitors" and raising
investor concern about the bank's independence.
"Inflation is expected to decline in the short term owing to
a partial correction in food prices. Yet, recent movements in
the exchange rates have delayed the improvement in the core
indicators," the bank said in a statement accompanying its rate
decision.
"This, combined with the uncertainty in global markets and
volatility in energy and food prices, makes it necessary to
maintain the cautious stance in monetary policy," it said.
All 18 economists polled by Reuters had expected the bank to
leave rates on hold and analysts saw the statement as broadly in
line with expectations, maintaining a cautious tone.
"What we understand from the statement is that the central
bank will continue to respond to the market volatility for now
with liquidity steps rather than a direct interest rate hike,"
Mehmet Besimoglu, chief economist at Oyak Invest, told Reuters.
The bank left its one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent and the
overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. The overnight lending
rate remained at 10.75 percent and the primary dealers'
overnight borrowing rate at 10.25 percent.
RECENT INFLATION RISE
Some analysts said the bank's relatively dovish tone about
near-term inflation was too optimistic.
"The (central bank) appears to be overly sanguine on the
inflation outlook," William Jackson of Capital Economics said in
a note to clients. "We think Turkey's strong core inflation is
driven by deep-seated structural problems. As a result, we
expect inflation to rise, not fall, over the next year or so."
Four days before the election, data showed annual consumer
prices (CPI) rose above 8 percent for the first time this year
in May, underlining the need to counter inflationary pressures.
A central bank survey last week foresaw annual CPI reaching
7.77 percent at the end of the year, up from a forecast of 7.50
percent a month earlier.
The lira <TRYTOM=D3 weakened after the announcement to
2.6805 from 2.6715 beforehand. It is one of the weakest emerging
market currencies, falling by a double-digit percentage against
the dollar this year.
The main share index was down 0.68 percent and the benchmark
10-year government bond yield was at 9.58
percent, down from 9.62 percent on Monday.
If the AKP fails to find a junior partner, Turkey could face
the fresh uncertainty of a snap election.
However, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci told reporters in
parliament on Monday he still thought lowering rates would help
the economy and the formation of a government would strengthen
the bank's hand.
