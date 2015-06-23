* Economy minister reiterated call for lower rates

* Bank remains cautious, sees short-term decline in inflation

* Lira eases, shares lower (Recasts, adds analyst comment)

By Daren Butler and Nevzat Devranoglu

ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, resisting government pressure for post-election cuts, and said it would stick to its cautious policy even though it predicts inflation will fall despite prediction for a near-term decline in inflation.

Investors have been hoping that the election setback for the ruling AK Party this month would give the central bank some much-needed breathing space to fight inflation. The AKP failed to win a majority in the June 7 election for the first time in more than a decade.

But the economy minister renewed his call for lower rates on Monday, suggesting that pressure on the bank may resume. President Tayyip Erdogan has previously called for rate cuts, labeling those who defend high rates "traitors" and raising investor concern about the bank's independence.

"Inflation is expected to decline in the short term owing to a partial correction in food prices. Yet, recent movements in the exchange rates have delayed the improvement in the core indicators," the bank said in a statement accompanying its rate decision.

"This, combined with the uncertainty in global markets and volatility in energy and food prices, makes it necessary to maintain the cautious stance in monetary policy," it said.

All 18 economists polled by Reuters had expected the bank to leave rates on hold and analysts saw the statement as broadly in line with expectations, maintaining a cautious tone.

"What we understand from the statement is that the central bank will continue to respond to the market volatility for now with liquidity steps rather than a direct interest rate hike," Mehmet Besimoglu, chief economist at Oyak Invest, told Reuters.

The bank left its one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. The overnight lending rate remained at 10.75 percent and the primary dealers' overnight borrowing rate at 10.25 percent.

RECENT INFLATION RISE

Some analysts said the bank's relatively dovish tone about near-term inflation was too optimistic.

"The (central bank) appears to be overly sanguine on the inflation outlook," William Jackson of Capital Economics said in a note to clients. "We think Turkey's strong core inflation is driven by deep-seated structural problems. As a result, we expect inflation to rise, not fall, over the next year or so."

Four days before the election, data showed annual consumer prices (CPI) rose above 8 percent for the first time this year in May, underlining the need to counter inflationary pressures.

A central bank survey last week foresaw annual CPI reaching 7.77 percent at the end of the year, up from a forecast of 7.50 percent a month earlier.

The lira <TRYTOM=D3 weakened after the announcement to 2.6805 from 2.6715 beforehand. It is one of the weakest emerging market currencies, falling by a double-digit percentage against the dollar this year.

The main share index was down 0.68 percent and the benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 9.58 percent, down from 9.62 percent on Monday.

If the AKP fails to find a junior partner, Turkey could face the fresh uncertainty of a snap election.

However, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci told reporters in parliament on Monday he still thought lowering rates would help the economy and the formation of a government would strengthen the bank's hand. (Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by David Dolan and Ralph Boulton)