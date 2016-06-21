* Cuts overnight rate to 9 pct from 9.5 pct

* Has now cut by 175 bps since March

* President Erdogan has pushed for lower rates

* Core inflation pressures a worry - analyst (Adds details, analyst comment)

By Seda Sezer and Humeyra Pamuk

ISTANBUL, June 21 Turkey's central bank cut its overnight lending rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday, leaving no doubt about its commitment to a drive for looser policy championed by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey has now eased its top interest rate by 175 basis points since March, the last three times under Murat Cetinkaya, who took over as governor in April and has lived up to market expectations he would follow Erdogan's calls for lower rates.

Tuesday's cut was widely expected given a recent cooling of inflation, though one analyst warned that price pressures remained strong.

Erdogan, who favours consumption-led growth, has equated high interest rates with treason and said they cause inflation, a stance at odds with orthodox economic theory.

In a statement, the central bank highlighted the need to maintain a "tight monetary policy stance" - repeating a phrase it has used over the past four months even as it has eased policy.

Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners, said there was now little room for more easing, though the bank might cut by a further 25 basis points next month.

"We do not think that there is much room left to cut the upper end (of the rate corridor), if inflation does not fall further, which does not look likely in the short term," he said.

The central bank lowered the overnight rate, the highest of the multiple interest rates it uses to set policy, to 9 percent. It left its benchmark one-week repo rate on hold at 7.5 percent and kept its overnight borrowing rate steady at 7.25 percent.

The cut, predicted by all but one of 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week, continued this year's pattern of narrowing the corridor between the different rates, and the bank has said it aims to simplify policy by moving toward a single rate.

BENIGN INFLATION?

Inflation was 6.58 percent in May, just up from April's three-year low, though still well above the bank's target of 5 percent.

"Inflation has displayed a marked decline in recent months, mainly due to favourable course of unprocessed food prices and the improvement in the core inflation trend," the bank said. "However, the developments in services inflation and unit labour costs necessitate the maintenance of a tight liquidity stance."

Some analysts are not convinced the outlook for inflation, particular the core reading that strips out volatile food and energy prices and which stood at 8.8 percent in May, will remain benign.

"Beyond the next few months, we remain concerned about how sustainable this loosening of monetary conditions is," said William Jackson of Capital Economics in London. "Despite the reference in today's statement to improving core inflation, underlying price pressures are strong."

The market showed little reaction to the bank's move, with the lira currency little changed. It was at 2.9015 at 1313 GMT from 2.8990 just before the decision. (Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu in Ankara; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall and John Stonestreet)