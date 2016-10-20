* Rates kept on hold after seven months of cuts
* Most economists had expected another cut
* Central bank cites lira volatility in its move
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Oct 20 Turkey's central bank kept
interest rates on hold on Thursday, citing weakness in the lira
currency, pausing after seven straight months of cuts and
repeated calls by President Tayyip Erdogan for cheaper credit.
The lira plumbed new record lows against the U.S. dollar
last week and this, after the government signalled it would
revive plans to push through an executive presidency, renewing
investor concern about Erdogan's drive to expand his power.
"The decision to halt the easing cycle was clearly motivated
by the weaker lira," said William Jackson of Capital Economics
in emailed comments, adding the bank's monetary policy committee
had "not closed the door on future easing".
It kept the overnight lending rate, the highest of the
multiple rates it uses to set policy, at 8.25 percent. Fourteen
out of 15 economists polled by Reuters had expected the bank to
cut rates, with most seeing a 25 basis point cut.
"Recent developments in exchange rates and other cost
factors restrain the improvement in the inflation outlook and
thus necessitate the maintenance of a cautious monetary policy
stance," the bank said in a statement announcing the decision,
where it also kept its benchmark one-week repo rate on hold.
There had been some speculation in the market that the bank
could put its easing on hold after an adviser to Erdogan said on
Wednesday that it would stop cutting rates if it needed to,
comments that strengthened the currency somewhat.
Inflation, at 7.28 percent, remains above the government's
target of 5 percent.
The pause comes after the government this month cut its
economic growth outlook and raised its inflation and
unemployment forecasts.
'ENEMY' OF INFLATION
Hours before the announcement, Erdogan - who favours low
interest rates to spur spending and bolster the economy -
declared himself an "enemy" of interest rates.
"I'm not fond of interest rates. I am an enemy of interest
rates as I see them as a means of exploitation," he told a
meeting at his palace in Ankara, comments that were broadcast
live on television.
Last month, ratings agency Moody's lowered its rating on
Turkey's sovereign debt to "junk" status, citing worries about
the rule of law after an attempted coup and the risks from a
slowing economy.
Still, the bank could continue to cut rates if the lira
recovers, said Ibrahim Aksoy of HSBC Asset Management.
"We think that the bank will be monitoring global liquidity
conditions and the trend in the lira for another cut in the
overnight lending rate," he said. "Another 25 basis points rate
cut is possible in November if the trend in the lira allows it."
Following the decision, the lira strengthened as
far as 3.0517 to the dollar from 3.0710 beforehand. By 1125 GMT,
it had slipped back to 3.0635.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan;
Editing by Ralph Boulton and Nick Tattersall)