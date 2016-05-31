ISTANBUL May 31 The improvement in Turkey's
underlying core inflation trend remains limited, necessitating
the maintenance of a tight liquidity policy stance, the Turkish
central bank said in the minutes of its latest policy meeting,
released on Tuesday.
Inflation has recorded a notable decline driven mainly by
unprocessed food prices, the bank said in the minutes of last
week's monetary policy committee meeting.
However, the bank said that given the elevated core
inflation, it is important to remain cautious about the
inflation outlook.
