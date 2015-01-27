* Government exerting pressure for lower rates
ANKARA, Jan 27 Turkey's central bank may hold an
early monetary policy meeting next week and discuss an interest
rate cut if inflation continues to fall sharply, Governor Erdem
Basci said on Tuesday.
Basci, under pressure from the government to lower rates
ahead of a June parliamentary election, said the bank could act
as early as Feb. 4 if data due a day earlier show January
inflation slowing by more than 1 percentage point.
The lira weakened to 2.36 against the dollar on
his comments, reversing earlier gains after he announced a cut
in the bank's forecast for inflation this year to 5.5 percent
from a previous 6.1 percent.
"We could hold a meeting to take a rapid decision," Basci
told a news conference called to announce the bank's quarterly
inflation report.
"If January inflation falls more than one (percentage) point
and core (inflation) is good, we could even make an assessment
on Feb. 4," he added. The next monetary policy committee meeting
is scheduled for Feb. 24.
UBS strategist Manik Narain said Basci's comments were "very
dovish" and called talk of an emergency meeting "premature" with
inflation still above the bank's 5 percent target.
"It does create some medium-term risks," he said.
The central bank cut its main one-week repo rate last week
by 50 basis points but drew a rebuke from government ministers
who said it was not enough to support growth.
ERDOGAN PRESSURE
President Tayyip Erdogan, a vociferous advocate of lower
rates, kept up the pressure, on Tuesday reiterating his
assertion that high interest rates cause high inflation.
"Look at the world's developed countries. There's no rates
policy like ours. In Japan interest rates are negative and
inflation very low. If we want investment we must achieve this,"
he said.
Basci said inflation could drop to its lowest in 45 years
this year and said the decline was expected to accelerate from
this month, approaching the 5 percent target by mid-year.
He said the midpoint of the bank's 2016 year-end inflation
forecast was 5 percent.
The lira initially firmed to below 2.34 against the dollar
following Basci's comments on inflation, from 2.3520 beforehand.
But it eased back to 2.3600 by 1203 GMT after he raised the
possibility of an early policy meeting.
Consumer prices fell 0.44 percent month-on-month in December
for an annual rise of 8.17 percent and are expected to end this
year at 6.82 percent, according to the latest central bank
survey of business leaders and economists.
