ISTANBUL Oct 27 Turkey's central bank on
Thursday raised its forecast for next year's inflation to 6.5
percent and indicated it was nearing the end of its drive to
simplify policy around a single interest rate.
The bank, which uses multiple rates to set policy, has cut
the top end of its interest rate "corridor" seven times this
year, steadily moving toward a single rate of funding for the
market. The reductions have also come as President Tayyip
Erdogan has called for lower interest rates to spur spending.
The bank this month took an unexpected pause in the
loosening cycle, citing the impact of the weaker lira on the
outlook for inflation. The lira this month hit another record
low, squeezed again by political worries.
"Our monetary policy stance will continue to depend on the
inflation outlook in the upcoming period," Central Bank Governor
Murat Cetinkaya said in a presentation on Thursday.
"We will maintain our cautious monetary policy stance by
taking into account the developments regarding inflation
expectations, pricing behavior and other factors affecting
inflation," he said.
According to Cetinkya's presentation, the bank lifted its
2017 year-end inflation forecast mid-point to 6.5 percent from
the 6 percent it had previously forecast.
It kept its 2016 forecast at 7.5 percent and said inflation
was expected to cool to 5 percent in 2018.
The lira's slide to a record low of 3.1140 to the dollar
this month on concern about political uncertainty
has renewed questions about the government's ability to meet its
long-held target of 5 percent inflation.
Cetinkaya said that target remained achievable over the
medium term.
SIMPLIFICATION
"With simplification, we aim to provide funding via a single
rate, which will bring short-term market rates closer to the
funding rate," Cetinkaya said.
"The simplification will contribute to the effectiveness of
the transmission mechanism by enabling a more reliable
assessment of the monetary policy stance. In this context, we
mostly achieved our targeted gains."
Still, analysts have said that the bank could continue on
its loosening cycle once inflation is under control.
The government plans to take a more active role in fighting
inflation and will attempt to tame volatile food prices, senior
economic officials told Reuters this week, moves designed to
give the central bank more leeway for easing.
The change, the officials said, reflects the government's
acknowledgment that the central bank has limited ability to curb
price increases.
Erdogan regularly urges the bank to lower interest rates to
spur consumer spending and boost a flagging economy. He has
described himself as an "enemy" of interest rates, calling them
a "means of exploitation".
