By Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk

ISTANBUL Oct 27 Turkey's central bank on Thursday raised its forecast for next year's inflation to 6.5 percent and indicated it was nearing the end of its drive to simplify policy around a single interest rate.

The bank, which uses multiple rates to set policy, has cut the top end of its interest rate "corridor" seven times this year, steadily moving toward a single rate of funding for the market. The reductions have also come as President Tayyip Erdogan has called for lower interest rates to spur spending.

The bank this month took an unexpected pause in the loosening cycle, citing the impact of the weaker lira on the outlook for inflation. The lira this month hit another record low, squeezed again by political worries.

"Our monetary policy stance will continue to depend on the inflation outlook in the upcoming period," Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said in a presentation on Thursday.

"We will maintain our cautious monetary policy stance by taking into account the developments regarding inflation expectations, pricing behavior and other factors affecting inflation," he said.

According to Cetinkya's presentation, the bank lifted its 2017 year-end inflation forecast mid-point to 6.5 percent from the 6 percent it had previously forecast.

It kept its 2016 forecast at 7.5 percent and said inflation was expected to cool to 5 percent in 2018.

The lira's slide to a record low of 3.1140 to the dollar this month on concern about political uncertainty has renewed questions about the government's ability to meet its long-held target of 5 percent inflation.

Cetinkaya said that target remained achievable over the medium term.

SIMPLIFICATION

"With simplification, we aim to provide funding via a single rate, which will bring short-term market rates closer to the funding rate," Cetinkaya said.

"The simplification will contribute to the effectiveness of the transmission mechanism by enabling a more reliable assessment of the monetary policy stance. In this context, we mostly achieved our targeted gains."

Still, analysts have said that the bank could continue on its loosening cycle once inflation is under control.

The government plans to take a more active role in fighting inflation and will attempt to tame volatile food prices, senior economic officials told Reuters this week, moves designed to give the central bank more leeway for easing.

The change, the officials said, reflects the government's acknowledgment that the central bank has limited ability to curb price increases.

Erdogan regularly urges the bank to lower interest rates to spur consumer spending and boost a flagging economy. He has described himself as an "enemy" of interest rates, calling them a "means of exploitation". (Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Jeremy Gaunt)