ISTANBUL, April 22 Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday it was making a "measured cut" in its forex depo lending rate, the rate at which banks can borrow emergency dollar funds, and hiking the amount it pays banks on lira reserves.

The moves aim to ease some of the pressure on the lira currency by encouraging banks to hold more lira with the central bank, while boosting dollar liquidity. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall/David Dolan)