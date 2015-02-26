* Babacan met PM late on Wednesday, triggering speculation
* Turkish assets open weaker, but later rise
* All interest rates cut, dividing analysts
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Feb 26 Sharp criticism of the central
bank by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan raised concern about
the future of its governor and of respected Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan on Thursday, weighing on Turkish assets.
Babacan, who is in charge of the economy, met Prime Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu for more than two hours late on Wednesday after
Erdogan questioned whether the bank was under external influence
and slammed its interest rate policy.
Several Turkish newspapers questioned whether Babacan, who
has been a staunch defender of central bank independence, had
offered to resign at the meeting. Three senior officials told
Reuters they had no information of any such discussion.
Babacan and Basci have generally inspired market confidence
as part of a well-respected economics team that has helped steer
Turkey through a decade of growth and stability.
"If Babacan or Basci are forced out by the Erdogan loyalists
I think the market reaction would be severe and brutal," Timothy
Ash, head of emerging markets for Standard Bank in London, said
in a note to clients.
He said he expected both Fitch and Moody's to consider
ditching Turkey's investment grade rating if that happened,
following in the footsteps of Standard & Poor's.
Turkish assets opened weaker but later eased into positive
territory, helped by upbeat emerging market sentiment after
testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday
and Wednesday suggested that the world's biggest economy is in
no rush to hike rates.
The lira was trading at 2.4810 against the
dollar by 0910 GMT, from 2.4863 late on Wednesday. In the last
two days it has lost around 2 percent against the dollar, while
emerging market currencies have gained 2 percent, according to
Reuters data.
Erdogan, eager to boost economic growth ahead of a
parliamentary election in June, has frequently called on the
central bank to cut interest rates more sharply.
His questioning of whether it was under external influence
was interpreted as a reference to the network of U.S.-based
cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally-turned-foe whom Erdogan
accuses of plotting against him.
Erdogan warned that the good character of Basci was no
defence against poor policy.
On Tuesday, the central bank cut all its main interest
rates, despite inflation still coming in well above the
government's 5 percent target. The easing divided analysts, with
some seeing it as a sop to government pressure.
But Davutoglu called for faster and deeper cuts almost
immediately after the announcement.
The main Istanbul share index was up 0.22 percent,
just underperforming emerging markets peers. The
benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose
slightly to 8.2 percent from 8.18 percent at Wednesday's close.
