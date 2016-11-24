ANKARA Nov 24 There is a need for foreign currency in Turkey now, and the central bank is taking steps to meet it, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday.

Yildirim also said that top economic officials did not discuss monetary policy at the latest meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee, which was convened on Wednesday night, on the eve of Turkey's central bank meeting.

"The is a need for foreign currency now, the central bank is taking necessary measures to meet this," he said in comments broadcast live on television. Earlier on Thursday, the central bank lifted interest rates for the first time in nearly three years, amid a sell-off in the lira currency. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan and Toby Chopra)