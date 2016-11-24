(Recasts with latest Erdogan comments)

ANKARA Nov 24 There is no problem over the need for foreign currency in Turkey and the economy is able to ride out current turbulence, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday, in an apparent turnaround from earlier comments.

"Let me remind everyone: There is no problem with foreign currency. The turbulence we are experiencing is temporary, our economy is immune to this," he said near the end of a nearly two-hour interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Earlier in the interview, which was broadcast live and included breaks for commercials, he had said: "There is a need for foreign currency now, the central bank is taking necessary measures to meet this."

Turkey's lira has hit a series of record lows in recent weeks due to widening security fears at home and the resurgent dollar after Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.

The central bank on Thursday raised rates for the first time in nearly three years, in a move designed to boost the flagging lira.

Yildirim also said that top economic officials did not discuss monetary policy at the latest meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee, which was convened on Wednesday night, on the eve of the central bank meeting. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan and Toby Chopra)