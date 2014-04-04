ISTANBUL, April 4 Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Friday that high interest rates were bad for the economy and that the central bank had room for manoeuvre on rates.

Speaking to reporters he also said he completely agreed with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's views, who called earlier on Friday for the central bank to cut interest rates. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)