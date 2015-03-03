ISTANBUL, March 3 Turkey's core inflation is expected to decline further in the period ahead and its current account deficit will continue to narrow thanks to an improvement in its energy trade balance, the central bank said in minutes published on Tuesday.

In the minutes of last week's interest rate decision, the bank said it would employ policy tools to support the economy if an additional slowdown in external demand and a sizeable decline in global growth rates pull inflation down but also have a notable adverse effect on domestic activity. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)