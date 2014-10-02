ISTANBUL Oct 2 Turkish central bank said on Thursday that food prices would remain high in the coming period and continue to delay the improvement in the inflation outlook.

Adverse impact of cumulative exchange rate developments on annual inflation is tapering off, the bank said in the minutes of its latest monthly rate setting meeting last week.

"The weakening global demand, the uncertainty over global monetary policies and the lack of a strong and steady recovery in consumer and investor confidence add to the downside risks to growth," the bank said.

Exports may provide less support to growth in the coming period than in the first half of the year, it said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay)