BRIEF-Washington H Soul Pattinson And Co to vote against HHV resolutions in meeting with Wilson Asset Management
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
ISTANBUL Oct 2 Turkish central bank said on Thursday that food prices would remain high in the coming period and continue to delay the improvement in the inflation outlook.
Adverse impact of cumulative exchange rate developments on annual inflation is tapering off, the bank said in the minutes of its latest monthly rate setting meeting last week.
"The weakening global demand, the uncertainty over global monetary policies and the lack of a strong and steady recovery in consumer and investor confidence add to the downside risks to growth," the bank said.
Exports may provide less support to growth in the coming period than in the first half of the year, it said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.