ANKARA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it was cutting its oil price assumption to $50 per barrel from $55, as it released its quarterly inflation forecast.

Central Bank governor Murat Cetinkaya also said the bank, which would continue to use all availabe instruments in pursuit of price stability, could implement further tightening if necessary. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranolu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan)