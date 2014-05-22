ISTANBUL May 22 Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it would maintain a tight monetary policy stance until there was a significant improvement in the outlook for inflation.

It said loan growth was running at reasonable levels due to tight policy and macro-prudential measures and said it expected a significant improvement in the country's current account deficit, its main economic weakness, this year. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler/Nick Tattersall)