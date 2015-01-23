(Adds details on commission on euro deposits)

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ISTANBUL Jan 23 Turkish inflation and real interest rates are likely to keep falling, central bank governor Erdem Basci was quoted on Friday as saying, days after delivering a rate cut seen as the start of a moderate easing cycle.

The central bank lowered its main interest rate on Tuesday but drew a swift rebuke from government ministers who said the 50 basis point cut, five months ahead of a general election, was not enough to support economic growth.

"Strong and balanced growth rests on a three-pronged strategy - namely low inflation, low real interest rates and prudent borrowing," Basci told the state-run Anadolu new agency (AA) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"As for the first two, it is highly likely that inflation and real interest rates will continue to fall."

Basci said he will share "the details about the likely trend of the interest rates" on Jan. 27, when the bank announces its quarterly inflation report at a press conference in Ankara.

Separately, the central bank announced it would start charging commission on euro-denominated deposits, in response to expectations that the European Central Bank would maintain its negative interest rate policy for the foreseeable future.

The bank said it would charge 0.2 percent commission per year for euro-denominated deposits held with it.

Most foreign exchange in Turkey is held in dollars. Analysts said the move would deter banks from keeping deposits in euros.

Thirteen of 14 economists in a Reuters poll expect further interest rate cuts in Turkey by June, some of up to an additional 100 basis points.

"Measured", one of Basci's favourite terms, will be the watchword, however.

The central bank has repeatedly made clear that any rate moves will depend largely on the pace of inflation and that, broadly, it aims to keep policy tight. (Additional reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Jonny Hogg/Hugh Lawson)