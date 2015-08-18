ISTANBUL Aug 18 Turkey's central bank plans to narrow the interest rate corridor around its benchmark one-week repo rate once global monetary policies start to normalise, it said on Tuesday, as part of a "roadmap" released to prepare for such policy changes.

In the document released on its website, the central bank also said the "flexibility" of foreign exchange selling auctions would be increased in order to stem exchange rate volatility. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan)