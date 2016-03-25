ANKARA, March 25 The Turkish Central Bank said
on Friday it decided to take a "measured" step towards policy
simplification at its meeting this week, given the easing in
global volatility and the lessening need for a wide interest
rate corridor.
In a presentation to economists, published on its website,
the bank said improvement in the underlying core inflation trend
remained limited, necessitating the maintenance of a tight
liquidity stance.
The bank cut the upper end of its interest rate corridor by
25 basis points at Thursday's monetary policy committee meeting,
a largely symbolic move at the last meeting of Governor Erdem
Basci's current term.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)