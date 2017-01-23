(Repeats Friday story without changes)
* 15 of 18 economists see rate hike on Tuesday
* Some analysts say hefty hikes needed to stop lira slide
* Concerns about central bank's independence persist
* Central bank has used unorthodox liquidity tools
By Nevzat Devranoglu and Behiye Selin Taner
ANKARA, Jan 20 Turkey's central bank faces a
major credibility test when it meets on Tuesday, with investors
hoping for a significant interest rate hike after attempts to
defend the lira currency with liquidity measures proved
ineffective.
President Tayyip Erdogan, long a fierce critic of high
borrowing costs, has been less vocal in recent days on central
bank policy, raising hope in financial markets that the bank
will be able to act decisively and shore up the currency.
Fifteen out of 18 economists polled by Reuters expect the
central bank to increase its benchmark repo rate, with nine of
them forecasting an increase of 50 basis points. But it may take
a lot more to put a floor under the lira - UBS said recently
that increases of 200 basis points may be needed to anchor the
currency in the next month or two.
"The market wants to see the one main message, and that is
that the central bank remains independent," said Simon
Quijano-Evans, emerging markets strategist at Legal & General
Investment Management.
The lira has lost some 8 percent already this year - on top
of double-digit percentage declines both last year and in 2015 -
underscoring concerns about the economy and central bank
independence. Erdogan has characterised the sell-off as an
attack on the economy by outside forces.
Investors, like some of Turkey's Western allies, say they
have been unnerved by the crackdown that followed a failed coup
in July. But their biggest concern appears to be Erdogan's
stance on monetary policy. The president, an economic populist,
has declared himself an "enemy" of interest rates, saying he
wants cheap credit to spur the economy.
Market participants say the central bank needs to make
aggressive rate increases to clearly show the markets it is
independent. Erdogan has said the bank is independent but he is
free to criticise it.
"The bank's independence will be greatly questioned" if it
fails to act decisively on Tuesday, said Fatih Keresteci of DNG
Consultancy in Istanbul. That could see the lira tumble further,
to 4 to the dollar, in "no time", Keresteci added.
A dollar bought 3.8214 lira in afternoon trade on Friday.
COVERT TIGHTENING
As the lira slides, Governor Murat Cetinkaya has fought back
with unorthodox moves that have done little to stem the sell-off
or arrest concerns about the central bank's independence.
Market participants have referred to the measures as "covert
tightening", an attempt to mop up liquidity and defend the lira
without an outright rate hike. Such efforts only underscore
concerns that the bank is reluctant to act decisively, market
participants say.
"This system should definitely be turned into concrete
monetary policy steps on Jan. 24. The central bank is supposed
to be 'a lifeline in the fog' for markets, not a contributor to
the fog," said Ugur Gurses, a former central banker and a
columnist for the mass-circulation Hurriyet newspaper.
The central bank has cut off some funding taps to force
lenders to borrow from its costlier "late liquidity window", a
facility designed for banks who need a lender of last resort.
Bankers have traditionally equated use of the window with a
loss of a prestige, seeing it as the last refuge for desperate
borrowers, said one liquidity manager. Now, it has become a fact
of life for banks, he said.
But because the "late" window is only available after 4:00
p.m., banks are forced to carry out some business - such as
customer payments or money transfers - later in the day, causing
problems for the sector, said Gurses, the former central banker.
Whether that will change depends on what the central bank
does on Tuesday. For now, though, investors remain sceptical.
"There are times when market concerns are justified. We have
been out of Turkey a long time," Michael Hasenstab, the
high-profile bond investor, told Reuters in a interview earlier
this month.
"If you have a country going backward in macro policy and
there is a slowdown in global trade, you can have a problematic
environment and I would put Turkey in that category."
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao in
London; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu and David Dolan; Editing by
Catherine Evans)