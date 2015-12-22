ISTANBUL Dec 22 Turkey's central bank left its
main one-week repo interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent on
Tuesday, a surprise move that is likely to heighten concern
about threats to its independence.
The bank also held its overnight borrowing rate at 7.25
percent and its overnight lending rate at 10.75 percent.
Fourteen of 16 analysts polled by Reuters had expected the
repo rate and overnight borrowing rate to rise, most tipping
half percentage-point moves. None expected a change in the
lending rate, the upper band of the interest rate 'corridor'.
(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan and John
Stonestreet)