ISTANBUL Jan 19 Turkey's central bank left its
main interest rate on hold at 7.5 percent for the 11th straight
month on Tuesday, a widely expected move that could put more
pressure on the languishing lira currency.
The lira has weakened sharply against the dollar since late
December, when the bank shocked markets by leaving borrowing
rates unchanged, a move that was widely seen as bowing to
pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly
railed against high rates.
Investors say the central bank is long overdue for a rate
increase, both to rein in inflation - now hovering at more than
8 percent, far above an official target of 5 percent - and to
put a floor under the lira, which has been hit by worries about
political influence on monetary policy.
The bank held fire again, and also stuck to its overnight
borrowing rate at 7.25 percent and its overnight lending rate at
10.75 percent.
A Reuters poll of 19 analysts this month found that all but
one expected the bank to leave rates steady.
It also stayed mum on plans for policy "simplification". The
bank, which uses a complex system of multiple rates, last month
said it would start to simplify policy once market conditions
were stable enough. Investors have been waiting for any new
signals the bank could move toward a more orthodox system of
using a single interest rate.
The bank had previously hinted that it would raise rates in
tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve. Hot on the heels of a Fed
hike last month, Turkey was also seen as raising rates in
December. When that rate hike failed to materialise, investor
concerns only worsened.
Earlier this month the lira broke through 3.0 to
the dollar for the first time since October, and has remained
stubbornly above the symbolic threshold since, weighed down by
global market fears.
