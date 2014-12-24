UPDATE 2-Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
* Some shareholders would like Akzo to open talks (Adds CEO quotes, anti-takeover protection, political context)
ISTANBUL Dec 24 Turkey's central bank left its main interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, opting to keep policy tight as it awaits a sustained improvement in inflation expectations.
Those expectations have come down due to falls in oil and commodity prices, but only one of 18 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to cut key rates on Wednesday.
The bank left its one-week repo rate at 8.25 percent, its overnight lending rate at 11.25 percent, its primary dealers' overnight borrowing rate at 10.75 percent and its overnight borrowing rate at 7.50 percent. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Some shareholders would like Akzo to open talks (Adds CEO quotes, anti-takeover protection, political context)
* Resolved to approved the appointment of Chaiwat Atsawintarangkun to hold the chairman of the board of directors position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Indian shares closed at their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, falling for a third straight session, as banking and automobile shares slid.