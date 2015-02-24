ISTANBUL Feb 24 Turkey's central bank cut its
one-week repo rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, as inflation
slows and it faces growing political pressure to ease monetary
policy.
The bank cut the repo rate to 7.5 percent and lowered its
overnight borrowing rate to 7.25 percent. It cut its overnight
lending rate by 50 basis points to 10.75 percent and its primary
dealers' overnight borrowing rate to 10.25 percent.
Of 19 economists polled by Reuters, 14 expected a cut in the
repo rate of between 0.25 and 0.75 percent, with eight
forecasting 0.25 percent.
(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by John Stonestreet/Nick
Tattersall)